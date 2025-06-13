MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has struck a deal to sign River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono for the next six seasons, the Spanish club said Friday.

Madrid said that the 17-year-old Mastantuono will join in August, meaning he will play for River at the Club World Cup. Madrid is also set to play the tournament in the United States.

Mastantuono is Madrid’s third signing of the off-season after adding defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen.

Mastantuono made his Argentina debut last week, coming off the bench in the national team's 1-0 victory over Chile in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Madrid is trying to reload under new coach Xabi Alonso after losing their Spanish and Champions League titles last season.

That includes moving on without midfield great Luka Modric, who will leave Madrid after the Club World Cup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer