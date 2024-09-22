SANDY, Utah (AP) — Portland's Jonathan Rodríguez scored in the second minute of stoppage time after Diogo Gonçalves' first career goal had given Real Salt Lake the lead in the 90th minute and the Timbers rallied for a 3-3 draw on Saturday night.

Real Salt Lake (14-7-9) had already clinched a spot in the playoffs for a fourth straight season after the Houston Dynamo beat Austin FC 1-0 earlier in the night.

Real Salt Lake took a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute when 20-year-old Dominik Marczuk used assists from Anderson Julio and defender Alexandros Katranis to score his first career goal in his second start and fourth appearance.aa

Katranis notched his fifth assist of the season in the 22nd minute on Diego Luna's sixth goal and Real Salt Lake took a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Portland (12-10-8) got on the scoreboard when Antony Alves Santos scored for the fifth time, unassisted in the 62nd minute.

The Timbers pulled even in the 76th minute on an unassisted goal by Evander, his 15th of the season after scoring nine times last season — his first in the league.

Gonçalves used an assist from Cristian “Chicho” Arango — his 12th — to give Real Salt Lake a 3-2 lead in the final minute of regulation.

Defender Miguel Araujo and Antony had assists on the stoppage-time equalizer.

Maxime Crépeau totaled one save in goal for the Timbers.

Gavin Beavers stopped two shots for Real Salt Lake.

The Timbers remain on the road to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Real Salt Lake travels to play Austin FC on Saturday.

