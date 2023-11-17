Report: AC Milan targeting Canadian ST David in 2024

Canadian striker Jonathan David remains a top target for AC Milan in 2024 and is also drawing interest from clubs in the Premier League, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Romano notes a deal between AC Milan and David's current club, Lille, would only be feasible in the summer window, when he enters the final year of his contract.

Along with the Italian club, Romano adds three Premier League teams have David on their lists.

🔴🇨🇦 Jonathan David remains one of the top targets for AC Milan for 2024.



Deal could only be feasible in summer window due to price tag and with 12 months left in his current deal, it allows good chances for AC Milan to sign him.



He’s also on three Premier League clubs list. pic.twitter.com/Js4fWl04xp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 17, 2023

David is in his fourth season at LOSC and scored a career-high 26 league goals last season.

The 23-year-old is off to a slower start to this season with four goals in 18 games across all competitions.

Lille currently sit fourth in Ligue 1 with 20 points through 12 games.