Canadian international Cyle Larin is set to move to Dutch side Feyenoord as the club is in reportedly in agreement with Mallorca on an undisclosed transfer fee, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Larin, 30, had been seeking an exit from Mallorca before the end of the summer transfer window, as reported by TSN’s Matthew Scianitti, and was left out of the squad for the team’s La Liga opener in July.

The Brampton, Ont. native started just nine of 18 games in the second half of the 2024-25 season for Mallorca, clouding his future at the club. He had scored 22 goals across all competitions during his two and a half years with the Spanish side.

Scianitti reports that Larin’s physical with Feyenoord is set to take place on Tuesday.

He initially joined Mallorca from Belgium's Club Brugge, and has also spent time at Real Valladolid, Besiktas, Zulte Waregem and MLS side Orlando City SC in his club career.

Larin is the second all-time scorer for the Canadian men’s national team with 30 goals in 86 appearances, and will look to solidify his spot in the team ahead of the 2026 World Cup next year.

Over the summer, he made four appearances off of the bench for Jesse Marsch’s team, including one in the Gold Cup quarterfinal in which Canada was defeated on penalties by Guatemala in the quarterfinals.

Larin now joins a long list of Canadians to move this summer including Jonathan David (Juventus), Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal), Tani Oluwaseyi (Villarreal), Ismael Kone (Sassuolo), and Nathan Saliba (Anderlecht).