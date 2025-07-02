Canadian striker Jonathan David is joining Juventus, according to Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano reports the former Lille star has reached a verbal agreement with the Serie A club and is set to travel for medical steps and to complete the formal process.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti noted in May that many of Europe's marquee clubs – like AC Milan, Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus, Inter Milan, Liverpool, and Manchester United – have taken turns sharing headlines with Canada’s men’s all-time leading goal scorer since the Ottawa native helped Lille lift the Ligue 1 title in 2020-21.

David told The Athletic's Joshua Kloke in June that he was looking to join a team with ambition.

“I want a club with ambition that wants to do something,” David told Kloke. “Obviously, I would love to fight for titles, to win titles. A team that’s competitive, that has ambition, really, with a good sporting project.”

David moved to Lille from Belgian side Gent in a $46 million transfer, a record for a Canadian, in the summer of 2020.

He leaves Lille with 109 goals in 231 games.

More details to follow.