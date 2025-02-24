With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, Canada's men's national team has reportedly landed a significant dual-national talent.

According to Josh Kloke of The Athletic, Daniel Jebbison, who plays centre forward for Bournemouth in the Premier League, has agreed to play for Canada. Canada manager Jesse Marsch attended Bournemouth's loss to Wolverhampton on Saturday to watch Jebbison play in the last few minutes of the game.

Kloke adds that an official announcement from Canada Soccer is expected soon. Canada's next competition comes next month when they take on Mexico in the semifinals of Concacaf Nations League on March 20 with the winner facing either United States or Panama in the final.

The 21-year-old Jebbison was born in Oakville, Ont., but was also eligible to play for England and Jamaica through his parents.

Jebbison previously represented England at the youth international level.

Since returning from a loan with Watford of the Championship, Jebbison has scored twice in two FA Cup appearances with Bournemouth, but has not found the back of the night in eight appearances as a substitute in the Premier League.

Jebbison also spent time with Sheffield United from 2020 to 2024, scoring one goal at the Premier League level.

Canada, alongside the United States and Mexico, will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer from June 11 to July 19.