Liverpool are looking to hold "urgent talks" with Darwin Núñez and the Uruguayan Football Federation following the forward's involvement in a brawl in the stands in the Copa America semifinals on Wednesday, Mark Ogden of ESPN reports.

Nunez could be facing a suspension for his role in the brawl with opposing fans and ESPN notes that ban could carry over to club football if FIFA also intervenes.

Citing a source, Ogden writes that Liverpool want to speak with Nunez and the UFF "primarily to check on his welfare and that of his family as well as attempting to ascertain the facts behind the incident."

Uruguay suffered a 1-0 loss to Colombia in their semifinal despite Colombia going down to 10 men just before halftime.

In a match that included seven yellow cards in addition to the red, players from both teams pushed and shoved in a scrum on the field at the final whistle. Núñez and about a dozen teammates went into the stands as fans brawled.

A video showed Núñez hitting a fan in Colombian team colours.

CONMEBOL released a statement after the game saying that it strongly condemns any act of violence that affects the game.

“Our work is based on the conviction that soccer connects and unites us through its positive values," the organization said. "There is no place for intolerance and violence on and off the field. We invite everyone in the remaining days to pour all of their passion into cheering on their national teams and having an unforgettable party.”

Nunez has two goals in five games at the Copa America. He appeared in 36 games with Liverpool this past season, posting 11 goals and eight assists in his second year with the club.