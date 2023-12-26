Report: 'Positive dialogue' on potential Buchanan transfer to Inter Milan

As news continues to circulate that Tajon Buchanan is set to make a January move to Inter Milan, multiple sources describe talks between the Italian team, Buchanan’s current team Club Brugge, and Buchanan’s representatives as “positive dialogue.”



That dialogue includes discussions over a transfer fee, how Inter would pay for a potential deal, and the potential personal contract between Buchanan and the 19-time Italian league champions.



Over the last few weeks, multiple reports have connected the 24-year-old with Inter. However, sources also tell TSN that multiple clubs in Portugal and Spain are also making inquiries about Buchanan. Sources describe those clubs as “Champions League” level teams.



Inter has had consistent interest in Buchanan over the last 18 months. Last June, TSN reported Inter had agreed to personal terms with Buchanan, with plays right wingback and right midfield, but backed out of a transfer after it couldn’t find complete a transfer for Denzel Dumfries, who plays the same position as Buchanan.



Atlético Madrid in Spanish La Liga, Brentford in the English Premier League, Sporting Lisbon of the Portuguese Liga, Southampton in England’s second division Championship, and Torino in Italy also has summertime interest in Buchanan.



Inter’s interest in Buchanan was seemingly sparked again after right-sided player Juan Cuadardo suffered an Achilles injury.



Buchanan as made 12 appearances for Brugge this season, but hasn’t been named to Club Brugge’s league Starting XI since December 10.