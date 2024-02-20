After months of speculation, French superstar Kylian Mbappe has agreed to a deal to join Real Madrid this summer, according to the BBC.

Mbappe's contract with PSG is set to expire this summer. He will reportedly earn 15 million euros per season under the new deal, along with a 150 million euro signing bonus spread over the five years.

The report notes the deal has not yet been signed, but could become official once the possibility of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain meeting in the Champions League is ruled out.

He is set to sign a five-year deal. 🤝#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/nGL8XvOeaM — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 20, 2024

The 25-year-old is set to join a squad already sporting some of the best young players in the world, including Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr.

In his time at PSG, the 2018 World Cup winner has scored 244 goals in 291 appearances for the club.

More details to follow.