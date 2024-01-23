The Portland Thorns will pay a record-setting £250,000 transfer fee to Chelsea for Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming, according to The Telegraph.

The transfer fee will make Fleming the most expensive signing ever made by an American women's team.

Exclusive: Portland Thorns will pay a £250,000 transfer fee making Fleming the most expensive signing made by an American women's team



✍️ @TomJGarry#TelegraphWomensSport — Telegraph Women’s Sport (@WomensSport) January 23, 2024

The report comes just one day after the Thorns signed Canadian legend Christine Sinclair to a one-year extension and would see Fleming join a roster that also includes injured Canadian striker Janine Beckie.

Fleming made her senior debut with Canada in 2013 and won gold with the team at the Tokyo Olympics, scoring in both the semifinals and the tournament final.

The 25-year-old has 123 career caps for Canada and was named Canada Soccer Women’s Player of the Year in 2023.