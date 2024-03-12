Veteran Canadian internationals Richie Laryea and Sam Adekugbe will miss the team’s Copa América qualifier next week in Frisco, Texas, TSN has learned.

Sources say Laryea is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Adekugbe is working his way back from knee tendinitis.

After rejoining Toronto FC on a three-year deal in February, Laryea played 70 minutes in TFC’s season opener in Cincinnati, but has missed the team’s last two league games.

Last week, TFC head coach John Herdman called Laryea’s situation “frustrating.”

“He’s [Laryea is] close to training and then he feels [his injury] it again,” Herdman told the media. “I don’t want to put him in situations where we’re going to risk him.”

Meanwhile, Adekugbe has yet to play for the Vancouver Whitecaps this season.

Adekugbe returned to training earlier this month, and he and the club recently told the media there are no long-term long concerns.

Canada’s interim head coach Mauro Biello will announce his squad for Canada’s qualifier on Tuesday.

Canada failed to qualify directly for this June's Copa América after losing to Jamaica 3-2 last November. Six CONCACAF nations will get a chance to play in the typically South American tournament.

The March 23 playoff against Trinidad and Tobago is a chance to claim one of CONCACAF's final two spots.

If Canada qualifies, the team will open the tournament against World Cup winners Argentina in Atlanta on June 20.