UDINE, Italy (AP) — Roma defender Evan Ndicka collapsed toward the end of his team’s Serie A match at Udinese on Sunday, causing the game to be called off.

The score was 1-1 when Ndicka fell to the ground in the 71st minute — with the action at the other end of the field — and started pointing at his chest.

The players and the referee frantically called for medical assistance. Ndicka was able to put his thumb up to the crowd as the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international was stretchered off barely two minutes later.

Roma coach Daniele De Rossi immediately followed them down the tunnel. When he returned, he talked to his players and also spoke with Udinese counterpart Andrea Sottil.

Fans then applauded the announcement that the match would be continued at a later date.

___

