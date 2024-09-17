Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr fires another coach

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr is looking for a new coach after firing Luis Castro on Tuesday in the second managerial change since the Portugal star's arrival.

The 63-year-old Castro had overseen a slow start to the new Saudi Pro League season with just one win in three games.

“Al-Nassr can announce that head coach Luis Castro has left the club,” the club said on social media. “Everyone at Al-Nassr would like to thank Luis and his staff for their dedicated work during the past 14 months, wishing them the best of luck for the future.”

The Riyadh club drew 1-1 against Al-Shorta of Iraq on Monday in the opening game of the AFC Champions League Elite.

In April 2023, coach Rudi Garcia left Al-Nassr after failing to secure first place despite Ronaldo’s arrival four months prior.

According to domestic media, Stefano Pioli, who managed AC Milan to the Italian championship in 2022 and is available after leaving the club in May, is on the list of Al-Nassr’s preferred replacements.

Castro, a former Porto coach, failed to win a major trophy in Saudi Arabia after taking the job in July 2023.

Despite Castro having stars such as Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte, Al-Nassr finished second to Riyadh rival Al-Hilal last season.

Under Castro, Al-Nassr also missed out in knockout competitions to the same opposition.

