Rosemonde Kouassi scored a last-second equalizer and the Washington Spirit tied Racing Louisville 2-2 on Friday night in the National Women's Soccer League.

In the only other NWSL game Friday, the Utah Royals were held to a scoreless tie at home to Angel City.

With practically the final kick of the game, the Spirit forward hit a curling shot from the edge of the box that Racing goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer couldn't keep out in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time.

Spirit forward Sofia Cantore scored her first goal in the NWSL to open the scoring in the 40th minute. The Italian international struck the ball with the outside of her foot from 35 yards out, sending it into the crossbar before it bounced into the net.

An own goal from Spirit defender Rebeca Bernal tied things up at 1-1 in the 53rd minute. There was little Bernal could have done to avoid deflecting a wayward shot from Racing midfielder Taylor Flint beyond the reach of goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury.

Savannah DeMelo converted a penalty to put Louisville up 2-1 in the 80th minute. The spot kick was awarded after a VAR review deemed Leicy Santos to have fouled Ary Borges.

With the tie, the Spirit (8-4-4) climb to second in the standings and remain undefeated since former assistant Adrian Gonzalez took over as head coach in July.

Racing (6-6-4), who have never qualified for the playoffs in their history, remain above the playoff line in seventh place.

Scoreless battle between Royals and Angel City

The last place Utah Royals were held scoreless at home by 11th-place Angel City.

The game was a meeting between the NWSL's two least in-form teams. The Royals were winless in their last 10 while Angel City hadn't won in their last seven.

The closest the visitors came to scoring was when Los Angeles midfielder Kennedy Fuller clipped the top of the crossbar from a long-range shot in the 54th minute.

The Royals outshot Angel City 14-10 and had more shots on target, 5-2.

Utah's two best chances came from set pieces in the first half. Royals forward Mina Tanaka failed to score with a header from 6 yards out on both occasions.

Angel City was without its starting goalkeeper Angelina Anderson due to a lower leg injury. Danish goalkeeper Hannah Seabert made her NWSL debut in her place. She recorded five saves and a clean sheet.

The tie keeps the Royals (1-11-4) in last place in the NWSL, now one point behind the Chicago Stars in 13th.

Angel City (4-7-5) is still winless under Alex Straus, tying three and losing three since he took over as head coach in June.

