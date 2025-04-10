CALGARY - Vancouver Whitecap defender Sam Adekugbe and former Cavalry FC midfielder Charlie Trafford are buying into the Northern Super League's Calgary Wild FC.

The two join an ownership group that includes board chair Deanna Zumwalt, chief executive officer Lara Murphy, chief financial and operating officer Lisa Oldridge, Kelly Mannix and Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey.

“Being part of Wild FC is an honour, but what truly excites me is the mission behind it — a movement that’s creating opportunity, empowering women, and inspiring the next generation with role models and belief," said Trafford, who was born in Calgary.

"It’s about bringing communities together, growing the game of soccer across Canada, and building something bigger than any one team … Sport has the power to inspire and to teach — resilience, leadership, confidence — life skills that go far beyond the field. I’ve lived that journey, and it continues to shape everything I do. This league will elevate role models, open doors, and help shape a stronger, more connected future through the power of sport."

Trafford retired in March and is now concentrating on Calgary-based Trafford Farms, which he runs with sister Sya.

Adekugbe, who plays left back for the Whitecaps, was born in England but moved to Calgary with his family when he was 10. His brother Elijah plays for the Canadian Premier League's York United FC.

“Soccer in Calgary has been a huge part of my family’s life," said Sam Adekugbe. "This is a great opportunity to celebrate the sport that has brought us together and to contribute to a community that shares my passion for the game."

Trafford and Adekugbe have both played for Canada, with Adekugbe part of the World Cup team in Qatar in 2022.

“Charlie and Sam are generous community leaders, who not only care about the city they are from, but understand the importance of role models, and that shows both in the way they play on the pitch, but also through their work in the community off the pitch," said Zumwalt.

“They both exemplify what this growing ownership group is setting out to achieve. This model is not about one deep-pocketed owner, but a group of community leaders contributing what they can to make our community stronger by giving young women the opportunity to soar as leaders on and off the pitch. They all have a shared passion for sport, and all believe the Calgary Wild FC is a game changer for creating opportunities for women in sport and business."

Calgary kicks off the NSL's inaugural season April 16 when it takes on the Vancouver Rise at B.C. Place Stadium.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2025.