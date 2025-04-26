NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Surridge scored a club record four goals, Hany Mukhtar added to goals and an assists and Nashville SC beat the Chicago Fire 7-2 on Saturday night.

Surridge — the 19th player in MLS history to score four goals in a game — opened the scoring when he converted from the spot in the 14th minute and Jeisson Palacios scored his first goal in MLS to give Nashville a 2-0 lead when he headed home a corner kick played in by Mukhtar in the 22nd.

Mukhtar added goals in the 25th — when he tapped in a rebound from point-blank range — and 31st minutes before Surridge made another penalty kick in first-half stoppage time make it 5-0. Nashville became the fifth team in MLS history to score five goals in the first half of a match and the first since Philadelphia on July 8, 2022.

Surridge slipped behind the defense to score goals on the counter-attack in the 50th and 57th minutes to make it 7-0.

Philip Zinckernagel scored for the Fire in the 64th and Hugo Cuypers made it 7-2 in the 71st.

Chicago (3-4-3) is winless in five consecutive games.

Surridge (two) and Mukhtar (four) are the only players to record multiple hat tricks for Nashville (5-4-1).

