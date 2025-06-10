Kieran Tierney is back at Parkhead.

Celtic announced the re-signing of the Scotland defender to a five-year deal on Tuesday.

Tierney, 28, spent the past six seasons at Arsenal after leaving the Hoops in 2019.

“We are delighted to welcome Kieran back to Celtic," manager Brendan Rodgers said in a statement. "He is such a talented, high-quality player and he will be a massive addition to our squad. Kieran has always had Celtic in his blood and he is excited to be coming back to the place he loves. He is someone who has given so much to Celtic already and I know he is so motivated and hungry to help the club bring more and more success to our fans. We are so pleased to bring such an elite player back to the club and I look forward to working with him again and the rest of the squad, as we face the many challenges ahead at home and in Europe.”

A native of the Isle of Man, Tierney joined the Celtic academy in 2005 at the age of eight. He made his senior debut for the Bhoys in 2015. He made 102 league appearances for the team over five seasons, winning four Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish League Cups and two Scottish Cups.

At Arsenal, Tierney made 104 league appearances and spent 2023-2024 on loan at Real Sociedad. With the Gunners, Tierney won the 2020 FA Cup.

Internationally, Tierney has made 50 appearances for Scotland and has played in two Euros.