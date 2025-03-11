Senators minority owners join others in expanded Ottawa Rapid ownership group

OTTAWA - Ottawa Rapid FC, whose owners include Northern Super League co-founders Diana Matheson and Thomas Gilbert, has fleshed out its ownership group.

Investors include Ottawa Senators minority owners Seth Boro and Jen Hamilton, Rapid chief sport officer Heidi Bloomfield and local business leaders David Renfroe, Chris Riddoch and Kyle Braatz (also a member of Ottawa Senators ownership).

Boro, an Ottawa native, is the California-based managing partner at Thoma Bravo, a software-focused investor with more than US$177 billion in assets under management as of the end of 2024.

“I believe that a strong Canadian domestic women’s soccer league is essential not only for the future of the sport in our city, but also across the country,” Boro said in a statement. “It is incredibly special to be part of something that will inspire young soccer players and bring the best Canadian talent home to compete here, in the nation’s capital, where Jen and I grew up.”

Braatz is chief executive officer of Fullscript, an Ottawa-based online supplement dispensary. Riddoch is president of Turning Point Brands Canada while Renfroe is president of Ottawa-based Renfroe Land Management.

The club’s community investor group also includes Peter Di Maso, Stephen and Tandy Thomas, Isabelle Perreault, Giovanni Toscano, Jason Dashnay, Jason Flick, Angela Goodfellow, and Ben Hart.

"Each one of these investors has our community and the growth of the sport at heart," said Gilbert. "They are driven by genuine passion and a desire to support women's sports, creating a pathway to the highest level of the professional game for future generations of soccer players in Ottawa-Gatineau.

"This commitment not only strengthens our connection with the community but also serves as a testament to the incredible momentum we've gained since our launch. We’re very excited to welcome this group of investors, and we look forward to continuing to build this club with their support."

The 2025 Ottawa Rapid season kicks off at home April 27, with the team set to play 13 regular-season matches at the Stadium at TD Place in Lansdowne Park.

"Since the launch of the NSL, the league has rapidly expanded, welcoming new major investors and sponsors. Ottawa’s ownership group reflects this growth and showcases the long-term financial stability and success the league aims to achieve, having already attracted top Canadian and international talent to its roster and organization,” said NLS president Christina Litz.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2025