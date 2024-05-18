SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Sevilla and coach Quique Sánchez Flores have agreed to part ways at the end of the season and annul the final year of his contract, the Spanish club said on Saturday.

Sánchez Flores replaced Diego Alonso in December with Sevilla in 17th place, just outside the La Liga relegation zone. It is in 12th place with two games remaining.

Sevilla plays at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday before finishing the season against Barcelona the following weekend.

“My decision is based on the wear and tear that we have undergone,” the coach said. “I have said that this was a rescue mission. I can’t tell my players what I would want in three months time … I think this is the healthy thing to do so that the club can decide what coach it wants to provide some fresh air.”

Club president José María del Nido thanked Sánchez Flores and said he and coach had taken the decision late on Friday.

The 59-year-old Flores has coached others including Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Getafe, Espanyol, Benfica and Watford. He also coached in the United Arab Emirates and China.

