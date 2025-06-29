Shaffelburg shown second yellow, Canada reduced to 10 men for second half in Gold Cup quarterfinal

Canadian midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg was sent off after being shown a second yellow card in the late stages of the first half, reducing Canada to 10 men in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final against Guatemala on Sunday

Shaffelburg, 25, was first put into the book in the 40th minute for a reckless challenge, before colliding with Guatemalan midfielder Steven Robles on another bad tackle just before the halftime whistle blew.

This is the first time that the Kentville, N.S., native has been sent off in his career.

Earlier in the match, Shaffelburg drew a penalty in the box for Canada that led to Jonathan David’s opening marker.

Les Rouges lead Guatemala 1-0 after 45 minutes of play, and will now look to hang on in the second half with just 10 men on the pitch.

If Canada were to advance to the semifinal, Shaffelburg would be sidelined with a one-game suspension.