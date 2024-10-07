VANCOUVER — Christine Sinclair has been announced as the newest owner of Vancouver's women's professional soccer team.

Vancouver Rise FC says the 41-year-old Canadian soccer legend will join majority owner Greg Kerfoot ahead of the National Super League's first season, starting in April.

Sinclair, who hails from Burnaby, B.C., announced last month that she will retire from playing professional soccer later this year, following 11 seasons with the Portland Thorns of the National Women's Soccer League.

She ended her run with the national team last year after helping Canada win gold at the Tokyo Olympics and bronze at both the 2016 Games in Rio and the 2012 Games in London. She finished her international career as the world's top goal scorer with 190 goals.

Sinclair says in a statement that she is excited to share her passion to help Vancouver Rise grow, and wants "every little girl in British Columbia and Canada to be inspired to play or coach or manage."

The Thorns are set to play the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite team in a CONCACAF W Champions Cup match at B.C. Place in Vancouver on Oct. 15 before closing out the regular season campaign on Nov. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.