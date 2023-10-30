Add the Ballon d'Or Feminin to the hardware collected in 2023 by Aitana Bonmati.

The 25-year-old Spain and Barcelona midfielder received the honour on Monday at a ceremony in Paris.

Bonmati was also a member of the Spain team that won the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the Barca side that won both the Primera Division title and the 2023 Champions League crown.

Bonmati becomes the second-ever Spaniard to win the award, following in the footsteps of Barca teammate Alexia Putellas who claimed the honour in 2021 and 2022.

The Ballon d'Or Feminin has been handed out by France Football magazine since 2018.

Barcelona was named club of the year following their league and Champions League double.