Spirit owner Kang pledges $30 million to US Soccer for women's and girl's programs

CHICAGO (AP) — Washington Spirit owner Michele Kang has pledged $30 million to U.S. Soccer over the next five years for programs aimed at women and girls.

The gift announced Tuesday by U.S. Soccer, a non-profit organization, represents the largest single investment specifically for women's and girl's programs in the federation's history.

Kang is also owner of the Olympique Lyonnais women team's in France and England's London City Lionesses.

Kang leads Kynisca Sports International, a women-led, multi-team global sports organization. She also founded Cognosante, a medical technology company, and Cognosante Ventures, a venture capital firm.

The gift to U.S. Soccer will go to programs that identify talent, expand competitive opportunities for girls and provide professional development for players, coaches and referees. It will allow the federation to double the number of national team camps it runs.

"Women’s sports have been undervalued and overlooked for far too long,” Kang said in a statement. “I am committed to raising the standard of excellence in women’s soccer — both on and off the pitch — by delivering the resources female athletes need to reach their full potential and surround them with the professional support they deserve. I hope this investment serves as ‘seed capital’ and spurs other donors to follow suit.”

