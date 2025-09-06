Canadian men's national team midfielder Stephen Eustaquio has left the team to return to his club side Porto in Portugal after suffering a knee injury in their international friendly against Romania on Friday, TSN's Matthew Scianitti reports.

Eustaquio captained Canada's squad in the 3-0 victory over Romania in the absence of Alphonso Davies, who is recovering from an injury of his own.

As Scianitti reports, the expectation is that Eustaquio will be healthy enough to play in Porto's next match against Nacional on Sept. 13, but he departed Canada's camp for precautionary reasons.

Canada is set to take on Wales in another international friendly on Tuesday - and with rain expected for that match, the team and player felt it wasn't worth the risk for Eustaquio to play, according to Scianitti.

Eustaquio, 28, has made 51 international caps for the Canadian men's team over six years, and has recorded four goals for Canada internationally.

The Leamington, Ont. native made two appearances for Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.