Midfielder Stephen Eustaquio will not join the Canadian men's national team for the knockout round at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, reports TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

Porto, Eustaquio's club team, are recalling their team early after being eliminated from the FIFA Club World Cup.

It was the initial plan for Eustaquio to join Canada and be captain, but as Scianitti points out, Porto reneged on sending Eustaquio. He detailed possible reasons Saturday in a post on X.

"Poor season, poor Club World Cup, new coach, and apparently Porto fans at CWC shared their displeasure. Sounds like optics to me," Scianitti wrote.

Canada has already lost Jonathan Osorio and Ali Ahmed to injuries for the remainder of the tournament.

Jesse Marsch's side will take on Guatemala in their first knockout round game Sunday in the quarter-final.

Watch the match LIVE Sunday afternoon at 4pm ET/1pm PT on TSN1, TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App with pre-match coverage getting underway 30 minutes prior.