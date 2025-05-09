Sunderland beats Coventry to boost bid for return to Premier League

COVENTRY, England (AP) — Sunderland struck late to beat host Coventry 2-1 on Friday in the first leg of the Championship semifinal playoffs.

Goals from Wilson Isidor in the 68th minute and Eliezer Mayenda two minutes from time — either side of Jack Rudoni scoring for Frank Lampard's Coventry — put Sunderland in the driver's seat ahead of the return leg at its own Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

Northeastern side Sunderland is seeking promotion from England's second tier and a return to the Premier League for the first time since being relegated in 2017.

Lampard said “it's halftime,” with the Coventry manager looking forward to the second leg.

“I’ve played many two-legged games — Champions League football — so I understand that this was never going to be over (after the first leg) and it’s not over, that’s for sure," Lampard said.

“Sunderland will know it’s not over. It’s halftime — we go again. Football’s not easy, it’s not meant to be easy. We’re one behind and they’re favorites, which is fine. It will be a good challenge.”

The winner of the tie will play either Sheffield United or Bristol City at Wembley on May 24.

Sheffield won the first leg 3-0 away on Thursday and the teams face off again at Bramall Lane on Monday.

‘Mistakes happen’

Milan van Ewijk’s wayward back pass allowed Mayenda to break free, round goalkeeper Ben Wilson and score the winner at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Van Ewijk was distraught at full time, leaving the ground in tears.

“I’ll speak to him," Lampard said. “He’s been brilliant for us this season. Mistakes happen in football.”

