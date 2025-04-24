VANCOUVER - A huge crowd got what many came to see early when Argentine superstar Lionel Messi was in the starting lineup Thursday night for Inter Miami CF in their match against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the first leg of the team’s CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal.

Joining Messi in the star-studded kickoff was Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, forward Luis Suarez of Uruguay and defender Jordi Alba from Spain.

A crowd of around 53,000 at BC Place Stadium, the largest of the Whitecaps Major League Soccer era and third largest in franchise history, roared at the opening kickoff.

Messi disappointed many fans when he didn’t travel to Vancouver last year for Miami’s regular-season Major League Soccer game against the Whitecaps.

During the pre-game warmups fans, many wearing Messi jerseys, cheered and stood for photos with the pitch in the background.

The second game of the series will be Wednesday at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The winner will advance to the CONCACAF Champions Cup final against either Cruz Azul or Tigres UNAL on June 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2025.