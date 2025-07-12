Sweden crushes Germany at Euros for first time and tops group

ZURICH (AP) — Sweden put down a statement 4-1 win over Germany at the Women’s European Championship on Saturday and secured a potentially easier route to the final.

The record eight-time champion was dominated, although Sweden’s task was made easier after Germany forward Carlotta Wamser was sent off — barely half an hour in — for swatting a ball away from the goal-line with her arm.

By that point Sweden was up 2-1 after goals from Stina Blackstenius and teenager Smilla Holmberg canceled Jule Brand’s early opener for Germany.

Fridolina Rolfö calmly slotted the penalty after Wamser’s red card and substitute Lina Hurtig wrapped up the scoring late on to cap a miserable night for Germany, which conceded four goals for the first time in any Euro match, including qualifiers.

It was the first time Sweden beat Germany at the Euros and ensured it topped Group C with maximum points and avoided the possibility of facing World Cup champion and Euro 2025 favorite Spain in the semifinals.

Sweden will face the runner-up of Group D in the quarterfinals, with Germany facing the team that tops that group. That will be France, England or the Netherlands.

France has six points and plays the Netherlands, which has three points along with defending champion England. England plays Wales, also on Sunday.

Germany and Sweden had already qualified for the knockout stages but the match was decisive for top spot in the group, with a draw being enough for Sweden thanks to a better goal difference.

There were four good chances in the opening five minutes and Germany took the lead in the seventh minute when Brand ran onto a smart throughball from Wamser and fired in.

It was the first goal Sweden conceded in the tournament but it recovered from that setback just five minutes later. A rapid counterattack saw Blackstenius collect the ball near the halfway line and race into the area before slotting calmly past Ann-Katrin Berger.

Sweden led in somewhat fortunate circumstances in the 25th. Holmberg sprinted down the right and into the area and was tackled by Germany defender Sarai Linder, who inadvertently kicked the ball off the Swedish teen’s shin and it ricocheted into the net.

It was a first international goal for the 18-year-old Holmberg, who recently graduated from high school.

Matters swiftly went from bad to worse for Germany when Wamser was shown a straight red card for blocking a shot by Rolfö with her arm.

Wamser was in the team in place of Giulia Gwinn, and the injured Germany captain put her arm around the young defender when she left the pitch in tears.

Rolfö dispatched the penalty into the bottom left corner.

Sweden’s attack was relentless in the first half but, with the result seemingly decided, it slacked off after the break, although Hurtig tapped in another in the 80th.

