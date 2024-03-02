ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tani Oluwaseyi's goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time gained Minnesota United a 1-1 tie with Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Oluwaseyi rushed to a loose ball outside the right side of the goal box and scored with a left-footed shot past goalie Patrick Schulte into the top left corner to get the equalizer for Minnesota (1-0-1) against defending champ Columbus (1-0-1).

MLS Cup MVP Cucho Hernández, who had the Crew's goal in a 1-0 season-opening win over Atlanta, scored off an assist from Yaw Yeboah, with his center-on shot from just outside the box going into the bottom left corner of the net. Hernández has a goal contribution in 10 straight matches, including last season's playoffs.

The Crew outshot United 12-8, with six shots on goal to four for United. Dayne St. Clair made five saves for Minnesota and Schulte three.

Cam Knowles continued in his role as Minnesota’s interim coach. Monday, the team announced that Manchester United assistant Eric Ramsey had been hired as coach but is still awaiting his work visa. United fired Adrian Heath last October after the Loons missed the playoffs.

This was the first time the teams met in league play since 2020.

Next Saturday Columbus is home against the Chicago Fire and Minnesota plays at Orlando City.

