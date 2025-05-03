LAVAL - Tanya Boychuk's second-half goal earned Montreal Roses FC a 2-1 win over Ottawa Rapid FC in Northern Super League action Saturday.

Boychuk scored at the 70-minute mark to break a 1-1 tie.

Latifah Abdu had the other goal for Montreal (3-0), which outshot its opponent 15-4 and 5-1 in on-target shots.

Delaney Pridham had the lone goal for Ottawa (1-2), opening the scoring 40 minutes into the first half.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2025.