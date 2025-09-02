Canada coach Jesse Marsch has called in Theo Bair to replace fellow forward Cyle Larin for upcoming games against Romania and Wales.

In announcing his initial roster, Marsch had warned Larin might not be available because his wife is due to give birth.

The 28th-ranked Canadian men play No. 48 Romania on Friday in Bucharest and No. 31 Wales in Swansea on Sep. 9.

Bair, who plays for FC Lausanne-Sport in Switzerland, has one goal in five appearances for Canada. The 26-year-old from Ottawa last played for Canada in November in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Suriname.

The 30-year-old Larin, who plays in Spain for Mallorca, has 30 goals in 86 appearances for Canada.

