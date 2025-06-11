Hired amid skepticism because of his nationality, German coach Thomas Tuchel was brought in as England manager to get the national team from soccer’s birthplace “over the line” at a World Cup for the first time since 1966.

One year out from the 2026 tournament in North America and Tuchel has already run into problems — and is feeling the wrath of England’s fans, too.

The 3-1 loss to Senegal at home in a friendly match on Tuesday brought a crashing end to Tuchel’s honeymoon period that was already tottering after England could only eke out a feeble 1-0 win over 173rd-ranked Andorra four days earlier.

Boos rang out as Tuchel and England's players left the field at the City Ground in Nottingham after losing to an African nation for the first time.

Tuchel has coached some of the world’s biggest clubs in Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Chelsea and was regarded, tactically, as a big step-up from predecessor Gareth Southgate. For many, Southgate lacked that magic touch to turn England into title-winners despite its deep runs at the past four major tournaments.

These are early days — Tuchel only started the job in January — but England might even have regressed in its latest era under a foreign coach.

Here's a look at the teething problems being encountered in Tuchel's tenure:

Tactics

While Southgate no doubt generated a great culture and atmosphere in the squad off the field, he was accused of being too pragmatic and lacking flexibility in his tactics on it.

Tuchel was expected to be a huge upgrade in that respect but England doesn't yet have an identity under the German. England captain Harry Kane listed the ingredients his team were missing against Senegal — and there were plenty.

“With and without the ball, we aren't quite clicking,” said Kane, who opened the scoring. "We aren't finding the right passes, the right tempo. In the one-vs.-ones, we're losing duels and that aggressive nature we've had.

“There are some ideas that are new and we have some new players coming into the team who haven't got experience at international level. It's a mixture of things.”

Tuchel only has four more camps to get his ideas across ahead of the World Cup, should England qualify of course. The team won its opening three World Cup qualifiers — against Albania, Latvia and Andorra — and tops Group K with five matches to play from September to November.

Selection

Some of Tuchel's early-tenure selections have raised eyebrows.

He has brought former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, age 34 and most recently playing at Ajax, back into the squad because of his leadership qualities and to “take care of all the standards in the group,” Tuchel said. But is Henderson good enough to still be in the team?

He has persisted with right back Kyle Walker, who is aged 35, seemingly passed his best and most recently sent on loan to AC Milan where he has struggled to impress. Tuchel has the likes of Reece James and new Real Madrid player Trent Alexander-Arnold as alternatives but is preferring Walker, again talking about how the veteran is “pushing the standards” in the camp.

Some of his picks at center back — newcomers Trevoh Chalobah and Dan Burn among them — have also been scrutinized.

Bluntness

While Southgate always shielded his players from criticism, Tuchel is more open and blunt with any negative analysis.

Indeed, after the Andorra game where England toiled, Tuchel accused his players of lacking “the seriousness and the urgency that is needed in a World Cup qualifier” and said he didn't like their attitude and body language.

To many, it was fair comment but something England's players maybe hadn't been used to hearing from their coach. Will they take it the wrong way — and prefer Southgate's arm-round-the-shoulder approach?

In mitigation

In defense of Tuchel, England's players were coming off long club seasons and might have switched off mentally before linking up with England for the Andorra and Senegal games.

Tuchel also made 10 changes against Senegal and was clearly testing out some new players and tactical approaches.

“There is no need to panic,” he said

“We know more now. We are smarter ... I hate losses like nothing else but we don't go next week to the World Cup, we go in one year.”

However, more bad results or performances in September, when England plays Andorra at home and Serbia away, and the nation's fans — and some sections of the media, no doubt — will get on Tuchel’s back and likely use his passport against him.

The pressure is already building.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer