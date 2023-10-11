TMU men's soccer team cleared to play after investigation into 'serious' behaviour

Toronto Metropolitan University's men's soccer team has been cleared to proceed after an investigation was conducted into what the school described as "serious and concerning behaviour."

TMU said in a statement emailed to The Canadian Press that it considers the matter closed based on the findings of the third-party investigation.

The school says it will not comment further on the issue or release details of the investigation "in order to protect privacy and confidentiality of all those involved."

TMU suspended its men's squad in early September after it received a report about the unspecified conduct, adding the team would be held off the field until "further notice."

The Bold forfeited their first two games of the season before returning for their home opener Sept. 9 against Nipissing.

The team has gone 6-1 since.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2023.