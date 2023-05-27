LONDON (AP) — Luton captain Tom Lockyer was taken to a hospital after collapsing to the ground during the Championship playoff final against Coventry on Saturday, but the team said he was conscious and responsive.

Lockyer fell to the ground untouched while backpedaling early in the game at Wembley and then seemed to collapse as he tried to get back up. The defender received medical attention for several minutes before being carried off on a stretcher.

Luton said on Twitter that “after collapsing on the pitch, Tom Lockyer has been taken to hospital for further tests. He is responsive and talking to his family, who are with him.”

Luton won the game after a penalty shootout to gain promotion to the Premier League for the first time, It last played in England's top division in 1991-92, the year before it rebranded as the Premier League.

After the game, the Luton players held up Lockyer's No. 4 shirt during the celebrations.

“I’m gutted for Locks (Lockyer), he deserved to be there holding that trophy,” Luton defender Dan Potts told Sky Sports. “Hopefully we’ll be able to see him tonight.”

The team then posted a photo on Twitter showing Lockyer celebrating the win in his hospital bed.

