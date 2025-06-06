TORONTO - Canada has called Toronto FC captain Jonathan Osorio into camp for the Canadian Shield Tournament.

The 32-year-old midfielder was sidelined with a shoulder injury April 30 in a Canadian Championship loss to CF Montreal, returning May 24 off the bench in an MLS game against Nashville SC. Osorio has made two starts since.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch had initially opted to leave Osorio off the Canadian Shield roster, calling him up instead for the CONCACAF Gold Cup later this month. But now the veteran, who has won 84 caps for Canada, is back in the fold.

The 30th-ranked Canadian men host No. 25 Ukraine on Saturday before facing No. 41 Ivory Coast on Tuesday. No. 86 New Zealand is also taking part in the tournament.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2025