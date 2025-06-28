TORONTO - Goals by Alonso Coello and Tyrese Spicer helped injury-depleted Toronto FC to a 3-0 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday, snapping a five-game winless run (0-4-1) at home.

Toronto added an insurance goal in stoppage time, with Derrick Etienne Jr.'s cross bouncing in off Portland defender Ian Smith with TFC forward Deandre Kerr nearby.

Despite missing nine players through injury and international duty, Toronto led the dance the entire evening before an announced crowd of 22,445 at BMO Field.

It was a rare quiet night for Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson, who posted his fifth clean sheet of the season. Portland attempted just four shots, none on target, compared to 16 for Toronto (seven on target).

It was a pleasant 22 Celsius, feeling like 24 C, at kickoff. And Toronto (4-10-5) showed some spring in its step to start, unlike mid-week when it had to rally from a dismal first half to tie the visiting New York Red Bulls 1-1.

After David Ayala took down Raoul Petretta outside the Portland penalty box in front of goal, Coello made the Timbers pay in the 11th minute with a fine free kick. Coello, whose set-piece deliveries have been a bright spot for Toronto this season, fired the ball past both the Portland wall and Canadian goalkeeper James Pantemis for his second career MLS goal.

Spicer made it 2-0 in the 56th minute, off a corner. Pantemis made a marvellous, lunging one-handed save to stop Kosi Thompson's header but the ball squibbed back to Spicer, who acrobatically lashed it home for his second of the season.

Toronto went into weekend play in 14th place in the Eastern Conference, 11 points and five places below the final playoff position. Before Saturday, it had collected just five of a possible 33 points at home (1-7-3).

Portland (8-5-6) arrived in fourth place in the Western Conference, having lost just one of its last seven outings (3-1-3). It had not played since June 13 — a 1-1 draw with visiting San Jose that saw the Earthquakes score a 94th-minute equalizer.

Toronto was missing injured defenders Nicksoen Gomis, Kobe Franklin, Zane Monlouis and Henry Wingo, midfielders Jonathan Osorio and Markus Cimermancic and Italian star winger Federico Bernardeschi. Fullback/wingback Richie Laryea and midfielder Deybi Flores are away with Canada and Honduras, respectively, at the Gold Cup.

Italian designated player Lorenzo Insigne, who did not make it off the bench Wednesday, did not even dress Saturday. The 34-year-old Italian, who has one goal and three assists this season, is the league's second-highest-paid player at US$15.4 million but apparently is surplus to requirements for a franchise that went into weekend play 28th in the 30-team league.

Coach Robin Fraser made three changes to his starting 11 with Sigurd Rosted, Thompson and Spicer slotting in. There wasn't much in reserve with the average age of the Toronto bench just 22, including TFC 2 defender Reid Fisher and midfielders Michael Sullivan and Malik Henry, all signed to short-term MLS agreements to make up the numbers.

Portland winger Omir Fernandez had to leave in the 54th minute after going down awkwardly.

The Timbers had more of the ball in the first half with 59.5 per cent possession but did little with it, failing to register a shot. TFC had five shots, two on target.

At the other end, Norwegian striker Ola Bryhildsen showed flashes of his attacking ability for Toronto while generally making a nuisance of himself to Portland defenders. Toronto winger Theo Corbeanu, who scored mid-week, and Portland fullback Jimer Fory had a spirited battle down the right flank.

Portland was without injured defender Zac McGraw, midfielder Ariel Lassiter and forwards Jonathan Rodriguez and Antony, the team's leading scorer with six goals. Goalkeeper Max Crepeau and defender Kamal Miller are with Canada at the Gold Cup.

Short on bodies, the Timbers had just six outfield players on its bench.

It was just the 12th league meeting between the two teams, with Toronto holding a 6-4-2 edge. They last met in 2022 when Toronto won 3-1 at home. TFC held a 5-1-0 edge over the Timbers at home, with the lone previous win at BMO Field a 2-1 decision in April 2019.

Only five of TFC's remaining 15 games are at home. Toronto's next game is Thursday at New York City FC.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2025.