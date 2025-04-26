Toronto FC loses to visiting New York City FC on disputed 64th-minute penalty

TORONTO - Alonso Martinez's 64th-minute penalty gave New York City FC its first away win of the MLS season Saturday, a 1-0 decision over Toronto FC.

Toronto (1-5-4), which ended a season-opening eight-game winless streak with a 1-0 decision at Real Salt Lake last Saturday, saw its four-game unbeaten run (1-0-3) snapped. And the search for a first home win continues.

NYCFC (4-4-2) bounced back from a 2-0 loss at New England last time out. The New Yorkers had just one win in their previous five games (1-3-1) and were winless in their first five road games (0-3-2) of the season.

The game was played in difficult conditions at BMO Field with 35 km/h winds gusting up to 46 km/h. The two teams managed just one shot on target apiece in the first 45 minutes when New York had the wind at its back.

Toronto was unable to manufacture a goal, with or without the wind. At the other end, Sean Johnson made some big saves once again.

Toronto defender Kosi Thompson saved a goal with a goal-line headed clearance in the 54th minute off a Hannes Wolf shot that had goalkeeper Sean Johnson beaten.

Toronto attacker Federico Bernardeschi appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty after going down in the 60th minute. Replays suggested the Italian had run into the defender rather than the other way around.

Two minutes later, referee Pierre-Luc Lauziere pointed to the penalty spot at the other end after Martínez went down between Kevin Long and Thompson. Toronto captain Jonathan Osorio pleaded for Lauziere to reconsider but video review backed up the referee's call.

Martinez, a Costa Rican international, converted the penalty himself for his sixth goal of the season. The Toronto defence had been cut open by a Wolf pass on the play that led to the penalty.

Toronto fell to 0-2-2 at BMO Field this season, having played Vancouver and Minnesota to scoreless draws and lost 2-1 to the Chicago Fire. It has not won at home since Sept. 14.

On the plus side, after conceding 12 goals in its first five games, Toronto has given up just two in the last five. In addition to the scoreless draws against Vancouver and Minnesota, Toronto drew 1-1 at Inter Miami and won 1-0 at Real Salt Lake last week.

But TFC has not scored in 349 minutes at BMO Field. Deandre Kerr, currently out injured, has the lone Toronto goal at home.

That needs to change with seven of Toronto's next eight games in all competitions — and nine of the next 11 — at BMO Field.

In addition to Kerr, Toronto was missing injured defenders Richie Laryea, Zane Monlouis, Nicksoen Gomis and Henry Wingo, winger Derrick Etienne Jr. and forward Ola Brynhildsen.

Midfielder Charlie Sharp and Maxime Dominguez made their first starts for Toronto, replacing Etienne and Lorenzo Insigne.

With Saturday's game the first of three in a week, Insigne started on the bench. The 33-year-old Italian, who had started the five previous games after not dressing for the first four, came on in the 67th minute.

Both additions performed well with Dominguez showing playmaking skills and Sharp getting some up front in the first half.

The six-foot-five Sharp, taken in the third round (61st overall) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, came close to scoring in the third minute but his header off a Bernardeschi cross flashed over the crossbar.

Martínez has a chance for NYCFC in the 17th minute after a heavy touch by Toronto defender Raoul Petretta. But his shot was easily handled by Johnson.

Sharp fired a shot high in the 25th after a feed from Theo Corbeanu found him just outside the penalty box. Toronto threatened late in the half by Corbeanu's weak shot was easily handled by NYCFC 'keeper Matt Freese.

There was no repeat of the bad blood the last time TFC and NYCFC met, a 3-2 Toronto win at BMO Field in May 2024.

The teams clashed after the final whistle, resulting in a rolling maul that numbered some 30 players and staff at one point. The post-game melee prompted a string of suspensions and a war of words.

TFC is winless in its last five regular-season games (0-4-1) with NYCFC and had won just two of the last 11 meetings (2-6-3). Toronto fell to 6-10-7 all-time against the New Yorkers.

Up next, Toronto hosts CF Montreal in the preliminary round of the Telus Canadian Championship. New York hosts FC Cincinnati on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2025