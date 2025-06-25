TORONTO - Theo Corbeanu's second-half goal lifted Toronto FC into a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls in MLS play Wednesday.

Mohammed Sofo scored for the Red Bulls (8-7-4) who had taken advantage of a sluggish start by Toronto in front of an announced crowd of 19,826 at BMO Field. Corbeanu's goal came on one of TFC's two efforts on target.

It was Toronto's first action since a May 31 home loss to Charlotte FC, with the scheduled pause for the Gold Cup and FIFA Club World Cup extended when its June 13 game at Los Angeles FC was postponed to Oct. 8 after LAFC qualified for the Club World Cup.

Toronto (3-10-5) looked rusty to start, giving the ball away, and fell behind in the 20th minute.

Sofo dispossessed Maxime Dominguez, passed the ball to Lewis Morgan and then headed towards goal. Morgan's shot was stopped by goalkeeper Sean Johnson, but Sofo was Johnny on the Spot to knock the rebound home into the empty goal.

Morgan has eight goal contributions (five goals, three assists) in eight career MLS appearances against Toronto.

The celebration didn't last long with Morgan forced to leave the game four minutes later. The Scottish international, in his second game back from knee surgery, was on the ball looking to pick up speed when he suddenly put on the brakes.

It was just his second start of the season — and his first since the opening game of the season.

Corbeanu pulled Toronto even in the 51st minute, heading the ball past goalkeeper Carlos Coronel after Alonso Coello, following a corner, found Sigurd Rosted at the far post and the Norwegian defender headed the ball back across goal. Corbeanu rose high for his fourth goal of the season — in TFC's first effort on target.

Coming into the game, TFC had lost three straight — and four in a row at home.

The Red Bulls' last game was June 14, a 2-1 loss at Austin FC. The New Yorkers had won four straight across all competitions prior to that.

The Red Bulls arrived in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, six places and 14 points ahead of Toronto. But most of New York's success has come at Sports Illustrated Stadium where it had gone 7-1-1 compared to 1-6-2 on the road.

Toronto's home record, at 1-7-2 prior to Wednesday was last in the league — a record exacerbated by five defeats at BMO Field in May when TFC went 2-5-0. Toronto went a disappointing 2-5-0 in May despite playing six of the seven games at home.

It was 28 C, feeling like 37 C, at kickoff for TFC's annual Pride Night game.

The Red Bulls were without suspended coach Sandro Schwarz, with assistant coach Volkan Bulut running the sideline.

Johnson made a marvellous reflex save off an Emil Forsberg shot following some sloppy defending by Raoul Petretta in the 11th minute. The offside flag went up on the play but danger signs remained.

Toronto defender Zane Monlouis had to be helped off the field late in the first half, grabbing his groin area after tangling with a Red Bulls player in an awkward challenge.

Toronto came close in first-half stoppage time but Kevin Long and Kosi Thompson, who replaced Monlouis, were unable to get a head to a fine cross by Coello.

Toronto outshot New York 6-5 in the first half but the Red Bulls had a 3-0 edge in shots on target.

Despite the time off, Toronto was hurting.

Missing through injury were captain Jonathan Osorio, defenders Nicksoen Gomis, Henry Wingo and Kobe Franklin, midfielder Markus Cimermancic and winger Federico Bernardeschi.

Toronto was also missing Richie Laryea and Deybi Flores who are away at the Gold Cup with Canada and Honduras, respectively.

To help make up the numbers, Toronto signed TFC II midfielders Michael Sullivan and Malik Henry to MLS short-term agreements. Forward Deandre Kerr, sidelined by a high ankle sprain since March 29, came on in the 76th minute.

Lorenzo Insigne, the league's second-highest player at US$15.4 million, was on the Toronto bench.

The average age of the Toronto bench was 23.7, a number skewed somewhat by the 34-year-old Insigne.

New York was without suspended midfielder Peter Stroud while Cameroon international forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and winger Cameron Harper wand were out injured.

Venezuelan midfielder Wiki Carmona made his 100th appearance for the Red Bulls across all competitions.

Toronto has had little success against the Red Bulls in recent years, winless in the previous 12 regular-season meetings (0-9-3) since a 3-1 home win on July 17, 2019. New York had outscored TFC 26-6 during that run.

The Red Bulls won 2-1 when the teams met March 22 at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

TFC hosts Portland on Saturday. After that, only five of its remaining 15 matches are at BMO Field.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.