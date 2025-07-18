Toronto's BMO Field to host first-ever Northern Super League Final 

The Northern Super League announced Friday that its first-ever NSL Final will take place on Saturday, November 15 at BMO Field in Toronto. It will be the first women’s professional sports team championship in Canada to be held at a neutral-site venue.

The announcement was made live during halftime of the AFC Toronto-Montreal Roses match on TSN.

“This moment is for the players, coaches and clubs who have given everything to build this league from the ground up - the long days, the early mornings, and the sacrifices they’ve made, all with one goal in mind: to win the NSL Final," said NSL Founder & Chief Growth Officer Diana Matheson in a statement. "The Final is our chance to celebrate everything they’ve accomplished and to show the world what our athletes are truly capable of.

"It will be a historic moment — but also the start of something even bigger. We can’t wait to share it with Canadians.”

The NSL Final will crown the league’s inaugural champion in front of a national audience and a passionate crowd at one of Canada’s premier soccer venues. This historic moment marks the culmination of the league’s very first season, uniting fans across the country to celebrate Canadian professional women’s soccer. The NSL Final will be broadcast nationally on TSN, RDS, and CBC, with international coverage on ESPN+ and the NSL’s official YouTube channel.

It also marks the first time a women’s professional championship will be awarded on Canadian soil.

“Along with our top players, all of clubs to our partners and sponsors, and especially with fans from across the country, the NSL Final and Changemakers Summit will be a powerful celebration of excellence in Canadian women’s soccer and the movement around women’s sports in Canada," said NSL president Christina Litz in a statement. "This is the beginning of a new tradition – and is a once in a lifetime opportunity to mark this historic occasion of the first-ever Canadian professional women’s sports national championship and you don’t want to miss it.”

The league’s playoff format will see the top four teams at the end of the regular season compete in a home-and-away semifinal series. The two clubs with the highest aggregate scores will advance to the championship match at BMO Field, which will be hosted in partnership with host city Club AFC Toronto.

In the days leading up to the match, the league will also host the inaugural Changemakers Summit (Nov. 13–15), a multi-day gathering of leaders across sport, media, marketing, and culture. The Summit will include spotlight sessions, mission studios, impact tracks, and Changemaking activities - culminating at the NSL Final on November 15.

Tickets for the NSL Final will be on public sale early September, with tickets starting at $20 (plus applicable fees) but fans can sign up for pre-sale access to tickets now at NSL.ca/Final.