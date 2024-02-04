Canada will host 13 of the 104 games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with seven in Vancouver and six in Toronto.

As expected, the U.S. will stage the lion's share of the action — with 78 games — at the expanded 48-team soccer showcase. Like Canada, Mexico will host 13 games.

The 2026 tournament will kick off June 11 at Mexico City's historic Azteca Stadium and close July 19 with the championship game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The bronze-medal game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Toronto's BMO Field will host the Canadian men in the opening game on Canadian soil on June 12.

Canada will stage 10 opening-round games — split evenly between Toronto and Vancouver, which will host Canada's two other opening-round matches at B.C. Place Stadium.

Toronto and Vancouver will each stage a round-of-32 knockout game with Vancouver also hosting a round-of-16 match.

The U.S. plays its first group game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Seattle will also host U.S. group games.

The 2026 tournament was initially planned for 80 games, with the U.S. expected to host 60 and Canada and the U.S, getting 10 apiece. The group phase was subsequently enlarged, adding an additional 24 games.

There are 16 host cities — two in Canada, three in Mexico and the rest in the U.S. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will host the most with nine.

With 45 teams still to qualify, the full schedule will have to wait until the tournament draw in December 2025.

—-

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2026