Total of 18.7M Canadians tuned into Copa America and UEFA Euro 2024

Over the past four weeks, Canadians came together to watch TSN’s Summer of Soccer, featuring complete live coverage of two major international tournaments: CONMEBOL COPA AMERICA 2024™ and UEFA EURO 2024. Delivering thrilling matches and unforgettable moments, the tournaments reached a combined total of 18.7 million Canadians, or 48% of Canada’s population, according to preliminary data from Numeris.

The CONMEBOL COPA AMERICA 2024™ on TSN, CTV, and RDS was a record-breaking tournament in Canada, with the overall average audience up nearly +700% compared to the 2021 tournament. Additional highlights include:

Sunday evening’s COPA AMERICA Final between Argentina and Colombia attracted an average audience of 1.45 million viewers on TSN, CTV, and RDS, an increase of +144% compared to the 2021 Final. Overall, 4.4 million Canadians watched some or all of Sunday’s Final.

The UEFA EURO 2024 tournament on TSN and CTV also attracted major audiences, with the total reach of 15 million unique Canadian viewers increasing +7% compared to the previous tournament in 2021. Additional highlights from UEFA EURO 2024 include:

As Spain hoisted the Henri Delaunay Trophy for a record-setting fourth time, Sunday’s UEFA EURO 2024 Final attracted an average audience of 1.8 million viewers on TSN and CTV

TSN and RDS continue to deliver comprehensive live coverage of the biggest international soccer tournaments, as Canada’s Sports Leader announced on Sunday the acquisition of exclusive media rights to the UEFA WOMEN’S EURO 2025, further expanding the extensive roster of iconic championship events that live on Bell Media’s leading sports networks.

“It’s been a phenomenal month, with viewers all across Canada coming together to watch the Summer of Soccer on our Bell Media networks,” said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports. “As the Canadian men’s national team captivated the country with an inspiring run to the Third Place game in the COPA AMERICA tournament, and a spectacular EURO culminating with Spain being crowned champions, we witnessed record ratings and massive fan engagement across all platforms. We look forward to continuing this momentum with our complete coverage of next summer’s UEFA WOMEN’S EURO 2025.”

With the two tournament Finals culminating on Championship Sunday, TSN ranked as the most-watched network of the day on Sunday, July 14.

On social media, TSN’s official accounts attracted significant engagement around the Summer of Soccer, with 73 million video views and more than 368 million impressions across platforms.

Source: Numeris, Total Canada, P2+, TSN Com, TSN2 Com, RDS, RDS2, Preliminary Data Included, Subject to Change.