Transfer interest building in Canadian men's team youngsters

Transfer interest appears to be gaining momentum in a number of Canadian Senior Men's National Team players, TSN's Matthew Scianitti reports ahead of Canada's Copa America opener Thursday.



Scianitti reports midfielder Ismaël Koné could leave Watford this summer. Koné's stock rose after Canada played France in a friendly last week and clubs in England, France and Italy have taken notice. Scianitti points out that if the 22-year-old performs well in Copa America, his market will continue to increase.

Forward Liam Miller will move this summer according to Scianitti. The 24-year-old who was on loan at Preston from Swiss side FC Basel last season. Miller played well against Leeds on Boxing Day and last week against France, causing Championship and EPL teams to take notice.

Scianitti also reports that some of France's big clubs are interested in Colorado Rapids defender Moïse Bombito. While no official bids are in, early discussions have begun with the Rapids to raise the idea of the 24-year-old making a move.

Finally, defender Derek Cornelius has been successful at Malmö in Sweden, and if his strong form continues with Canada at Copa America, Cornelius could move to a bigger club this summer. Scianitti reports FC Copenhagen are among the teams keeping an eye on him.

Canada opens the tournament Thursday against Lionel Messi and Argentina. They will then play against Peru on Tuesday and against Chile the following Saturday in their group stage finale.

Watch Thursday's match LIVE on TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT.