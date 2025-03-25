For the first time since the Paris Olympics, Trinity Rodman is back in the United States fold.

The Washington Spirit forward was one of 24 players named to Emma Hayes's USWNT roster for upcoming friendlies with Brazil in California.

Rodman, 22, returned to action this past weekend for the first time since last fall, having been sidelined with a back injury.

Hayes selected a pair of uncapped players in Manchester United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce and Houston Dash right-back Avery Patterson.

“This roster has Olympians returning, less experienced players continuing to try to prove themselves, a few uncapped players and some players who have seen and done it all. The mix of players along with two games against a dynamic Brazil team who we last saw in the gold medal game means this event will be a lot of fun,” Hayes said in a statement. “All of the players know they have to earn every roster spot, every starting spot and every minute they get as a finisher off the bench.”

The USWNT will play Brazil on Apr. 5 in Los Angeles before an Apr. 8 date in San Jose.

United States roster vs. Brazil

GK - Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals) and Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United)

DF - Alanna Cook (Kansas City Current), Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham), Crystal Dunn (Paris Saint-Germain), Emily Fox (Arsenal), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride) and Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham)

MF - Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Lindsey Heaps (née Horan) (Lyon), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current), Jaedyn Shaw (North Carolina Courage) and Lily Yohannes (Ajax)

FW - Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Catarina Macario (Chelsea), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals) and Alyssa Thompson (Angel City)