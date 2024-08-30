The European football transfer window slams shut on Friday at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm PT. A flurry of activity could still be in the cards.

Keep up to date with the latest from TSN.ca's Transfer Deadline Day Blog.

Ramsdale completes Saints move

England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's transfer from Arsenal to Southampton has officially been completed.

"Aaron is a real statement signing for us," manager Russell Martin said ."I’m very grateful to ownership and the board for making it happen, especially as so many other clubs were keen to get him."

Ramsdale had lost his place as the Gunners' No. 1 to David Raya.

Sancho to Chelsea?

One of the biggest moves of the day could be England winger Jadon Sancho leaving Manchester United.

The falling out between Sancho and manager Erik ten Hag last season was well documented with the player returning to Borussia Dortmund on loan in January, so it came as a bit of a surprise to see Sancho back with United in preseason training.

Sancho did not dress in United's first two matches of the season and it appears that a move away, whether it be on loan or a permanent, is the best solution for all parties.

After talks with Juventus collapsed, Chelsea remains as the only known suitor for his services.

Fabrizio Romano reports the Blues have made a concrete offer for a loan with an obligation to buy, similar to what was being discussed with Juve.

This will be one to watch today.

Barrenechea joins Valencia on loan

Both of the players who Aston Villa received in Douglas Luiz's transfer to Juventus will not be suiting up for the club this season.

Days after loaning Samuel Iling-Junior to Bologna, Enzo Barrenechea has joined Valencia on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old Argentine midfielder spent all of last season on loan at Frosinone, where he appeared in 36 Serie A contests.

Toney set for Saudi Arabia

Ivan Toney is finally getting his move away from Brentford, but it's probably not to where he was initially hoping to go.

The BBC's Simon Stone and Nizaar Kinsella report the Bees have accepted a £40 million offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli for the England forward.

It's expected that the deal will go through and time isn't of the essence like it is in Europe. The Saudi transfer window doesn't close until Sept. 2.

Toney, 28, has 36 Premier League goals in 83 appearances for the team.