TORONTO (November 30, 2023) – As Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair takes the pitch one final time to represent her country, TSN announced today that Canada’s Sports Leader delivers the Canadian Women’s National Team’s international friendly against Australia on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Coverage of Sinclair’s final national team appearance begins at 9 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, live from Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium, which will be re-named Christine Sinclair Place for one night only, as a tribute to the legendary Canadian captain.

TSN’s coverage, through the support of corporate partners CIBC and Visa, begins with a special hour-long pre-game show hosted by Lindsay Hamilton. Pre-match coverage features the ceremony honouring Sinclair and her teammates and fellow Olympic champions Erin McLeod and Sophie Schmidt, who announced their retirement from international play earlier this year. Sinclair has represented Canada at the international level since 2000, McLeod since 2002, and Schmidt, who will also be making her final appearance in a Canada jersey, since 2005.

“Christine Sinclair is one of our country’s greatest all-time athletes, a true sporting legend who has thrilled Canadian fans for more than two decades,” said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports. “It’s an honour for us to be a part of this celebratory match, paying tribute to Sinclair alongside her star teammates Erin McLeod and Sophie Schmidt.”

“Christine’s career has inspired countless athletes, women, and girls around the world, and we are so proud to call her an ambassador for our bank, and we are looking forward to continuing working with her in the future to reach our shared ambition of creating a more inclusive, diverse and equitable game,” said Andrew Greenlaw, Vice-President, Sponsorship, Community and Brand, CIBC.

“We are proud of our long-standing relationship with Christine Sinclair, and are thrilled to play a part in honouring her legacy by helping to bring the broadcast of her final match with the national team to Canadians, nationwide,” said Heather Nobes, Head of Marketing, Visa Canada. “The inspiring leadership Christine has brought to the sport will leave a lasting impact and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with her to support the growth of the women’s game. Team Visa thanks and congratulates Christine on this significant milestone.”

SPORTSCENTRE salutes Sinclair’s incredible career throughout the week with features and highlights. Additionally, Sinclair sits down for a one-on-one interview with Canadian teammate Janine Beckie to discuss the most unforgettable moments of her career. The interview appears on SPORTSCENTRE, TSN’s official YouTube page, and across the network’s social media platforms.

As lead sponsors of TSN’s coverage, CIBC and Visa have featured placement in pre-match promotion and content, along with prominent in-game presence.

French-language coverage of the match is available on RDS, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. English and French-language coverage also airs live on OneSoccer.

