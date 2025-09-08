Tunisia qualifies for World Cup with late win over Equatorial Guinea

Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane sent Tunisia to the World Cup with a goal in the fourth minute of injury time that secured a 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea on Monday in qualifying.

Romdhane was teed up by fellow substitute Firas Chaouat to slot home the late winner and spark wild celebrations for the visitors on the track behind the goal.

Tunisia needed a win to secure a spot at next year's tournament in North America with two games to spare. It tops Group H with 22 points from eight games, 10 points ahead of second-place Namibia, which has a game in hand. Tunisia has yet to concede a goal in qualifying.

It is the seventh time that Tunisia has qualified for the World Cup, and third in a row. It went out in the group stage in 2018 and 2022.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer