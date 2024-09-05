Alex Morgan, a two-time Women's World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist with the United States announced her retirement from soccer in an announcement on social media on Thursday.

Morgan, 35, announced that her final game will be played on September 8 when the San Diego Wave take on the North Carolina Courage at Snapdragon Stadium in an NWSL match.

“I grew up on this team, it was so much more than soccer,” said Morgan, who came into her first USWNT training camp at the end of 2009 at age 20.

“It was the friendships and the unwavering respect and support among each other, the relentless push for global investment in women's sports, and the pivotal moments of success both on and off the field. I am so incredibly honored to have borrowed the crest for more than 15 years."

She finished with 123 career goals in international competition for the United States, which ranks fifth all-time.

The San Dimas, Calif. native truly announced her presence on the international stage in 2012, when her four goals and three assists helped lead the United States to gold at the London Olympics.

Her winner in the 123rd minute in the semifinal game against Canada in that tournament still stands as the latest winner in international competition.