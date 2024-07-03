The biggest day yet of TSN's Summer of Soccer will take place Friday as UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-finals begin and lead into Canada's first-ever knockout game at the Copa America tournament.

Play begins at Noon ET/9 a.m. PT as hosts Germany face powerhouse Spain in the first quarter-final at the European championships.

Germany went 2-1-0 in the group round before dispatching Denmark with a 2-0 victory in the Round of 16 on Saturday. Spain has won each of their four games at the tournament so far and rolled past Georgia 4-1 after trailing early in their first knockout-round match.

The match pins the two highest-scoring teams at the tournament against each other. Leading with 10 goals, Germany's numbers are buoyed by a 5-1 victory over Scotland in their opener, while Spain thrashed Croatia 3-0 before settling 1-0 wins over Italy and Albania to sit at nine goals through four games.

Watch Germany vs. Spain at Noon ET/9 a.m. PT Friday on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Portugal and France will meet in the next quarter-final on Friday at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT with two superstar strikers going head-to-head.

Kylian Mbappe will go up against Cristiano Ronaldo in what could be the 39-year-old's last ever game at a European championship.

“It is, without doubt, my last European Championship," Ronaldo said Tuesday. “But I’m not emotional about that. I’m moved by all that football means - by the enthusiasm I have for the game, the enthusiasm for seeing my supporters, my family, the affection people have for me."

Ronaldo, who helped Portugal win the tournament in 2016, is yet to score through four games this year. He had a penalty stopped in extra time against Slovenia before later converting his attempt in penalties as Portugal survived a scare from the 57th-ranked side in the world.

Mbappe, who suffered a broken nose in France's opening game against Austria, has scored once in three games but continues to be troubled by the protective face mask.

“You’ve got the sweat aspect, and we know sweat can get in his eyes. He’s getting used to it, but it can affect his vision," coach Didier Deschamps said. “Everything in front of him is fine, but there’s a delay with his peripheral vision.”

Watch Portugal vs. France LIVE at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT Friday on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

With the winners of Germany-Spain and Portugal-France awaiting each other in the semifinals, England has moved into the betting favourite at the tournament, according to FanDuel. England will face Switzerland on Saturday, with Netherlands facing Turkiye later in the day to determine to other semifinal.

UEFA Euro 2024 Betting Odds - Outright Winner

England +350

Spain +390

France +440

Germany +480

Netherlands +700

Portugal +750

Switzerland +1300

Turkey +3600

Odds courtesy of FanDuel



Canada faces Venezuela at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on TSN

Playing in the Copa America tournament for the first time, Canada clinched second in Group A with a 1-0 win over Peru and a goalless draw against Chile after falling 2-0 to Argentina in their opener.

Canada had the benefit of playing a man up against both Peru and Chile as both picked up red cards during their matches. Venezuela took advantage of a 10-man Ecuador side to earn a 2-1 win in their opening game before defeating Mexico 1-0 and Jamaica 3-0 to close out the group round with a perfect record.

Venezuela has never won the Copa America and entered the tournament at No. 52 in the FIFA rankings, behind Canada at No. 48.

Watch Canada vs. Venezuela at the 2024 Copa America Friday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The Canadians will be without Tajon Buchanan for the quarter-final after he suffered a broken tibia in practice on Tuesday. The Inter Milan midfielder started Canada's opening game before entering as a sub against both Peru and Chile.

While the injury provided a shock for the team, defender Alistair Johnston pushed Canada to use the injury as a rallying point ahead of Friday's match.

"He'd be the first one to say 'Look guys, do this for me. Focus on the game, you know we've made it this far and we want to keep going.' So, it's given us an extra set of motivation in a way just to do this for Tajon," Johnston said. "We know that he would have played a massive part in this game coming up and obviously whatever games in the future ideally in this tournament."

Finding offence will be a key focus for Canada after Jonathan David provided the team's lone goal of the group round against Peru. The low-scoring Group A saw a total of just six goals, with five belonging to Argentina. Venezuela is one of three teams tied for second at the tournament with six goals, behind Uruguay who scored nine.

Argentina will face Ecuador in the opening quarter-final at the Copa America on Thursday night (LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT).