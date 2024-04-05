Canada made another roster move ahead of Saturday's SheBelieves Cup opener.

Uncapped Harvard goalkeeper Anna Karpenko has been called up to the squad with Bay FC keeper Lysianne Proulx withdrawing due to injury.

A 21-year-old native of Toronto, Karpenko has previously represented Canada at a number of youth levels. She joins Arsenal's Sabrina D'Angelo and Kailen Sheridan of the San Diego Wave on the 23-player roster.

Earlier in the week, midfielder Quinn and forward Olivia Smith both withdrew from the squad with injury, replaced by HB Koge defender Emma Regan and Marie-Yasmine Alidou of Benfica.

The CanWNT open their tournament against Brazil in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.