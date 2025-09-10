Unhappy at post-game celebrations, Wales coach wants another shot at Canada

It appears Canada's 1-0 win over Wales on Tuesday has left Craig Bellamy with a score to settle.

In his post-game availability at Swansea.com Stadium, the Welsh coach was unhappy with what he saw as Canadian celebration on and off the field before the final whistle.

"I really hate losing, more than I like winning. And there's a big difference in that," Bellamy said after the men's soccer friendly. "And I see them celebrating at the end, I'm like (long pause) 'I hope I see you in a World Cup. I hope I see you again.'

"But I have to also as well be gracious. Thank (Canada coach) Jesse (Marsch) for shaking his coaches' hands before the final whistle," he added sarcastically. "I have to get used to that. I don't want to get used to it. But yeah, I have to take it on the chin."

Marsch, in his post-game news conference, downplayed the incident when asked about it.

"I wasn't involved with that, I think it was my staff," he said. "(The Welsh) weren't happy that I think we were kind of slapping five in the 93rd minute. Because they told us three minutes (of added time) but Rob (Jones), my good friend the referee from (my) Premier League days kept the game going for some reason which I don't know (why)."

"We have respect for Wales and their coaching staff and we want them to be successful," he added.

No. 31 Wales (3-1-1) stands third in its World Cup qualifying group behind No. 8 Belgium (3-0-1) and No. 62 North Macedonia (3-0-2). The group winner secures a World Cup berth while the runner-up moves into a 16-team playoff round with four World Cup spots available.

Bellamy took charge of Wales in July 2024. The Cardiff-born forward won 78 Wales caps and captained the side between 2007 and 2010.

At club level, he played for Newcastle United, Manchester City, West Ham and Liverpool among other teams before retiring in 2014 as a Cardiff City player.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2025.